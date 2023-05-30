ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Steven D. Rubin Purchases 7,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Rubin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $10,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChromaDex Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 84,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,953. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

