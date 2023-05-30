Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.26

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 753,397 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 809,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,850,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,738,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

