CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $292.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $292,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. 218,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,042. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.