CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $346.01 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,476 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $346,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.73. The stock had a trading volume of 868,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.66 and its 200 day moving average is $403.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $315.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

