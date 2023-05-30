CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $557.43 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $557,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 309,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

