CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $672.94 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $672,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,072,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 793,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 600,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.