CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $383.48 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. 609,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

