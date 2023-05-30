CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,601 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $269,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 31,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

