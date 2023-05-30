Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head to Head Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accenture and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 6 12 0 2.50 Cielo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $314.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Cielo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $61.59 billion 3.11 $6.88 billion $10.86 27.96 Cielo $2.17 billion 1.16 -$93.59 million $0.06 15.52

This table compares Accenture and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Accenture pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cielo pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.00% 30.73% 15.17% Cielo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accenture beats Cielo on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

