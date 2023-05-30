Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 923,760 Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 923,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned about 0.60% of Tritium DCFC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tritium DCFC by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 355,593 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 954,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,146. Tritium DCFC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCFC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

