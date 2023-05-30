Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $830,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,046. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

