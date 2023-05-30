Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 473,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,662. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

