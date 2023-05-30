Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 49 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.17. 1,000,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,873. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $317.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

