Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.68. 18,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.