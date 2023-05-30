Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Cintas worth $218,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.98. 26,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

