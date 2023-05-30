Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CSCO opened at $49.86 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $218,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

