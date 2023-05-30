Citigroup Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.13.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 0.7 %

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.32. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

