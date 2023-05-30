Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.
