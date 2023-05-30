Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 12,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 994,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
