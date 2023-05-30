ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 31st

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
ClearOne stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
