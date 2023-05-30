ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 31st

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

ClearOne Price Performance

ClearOne stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.