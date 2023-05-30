Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLW stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $530.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,313 shares of company stock valued at $367,433 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

