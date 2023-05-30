Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Clearway Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.
Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
