CNB Bank Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after buying an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 627,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 154.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,294. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

