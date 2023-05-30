CNB Bank Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

