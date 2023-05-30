CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CNB Bank grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

