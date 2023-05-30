CNB Bank Has $268,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $162.02.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

