CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,850 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.9 %

CNHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 1,945,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,366. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

