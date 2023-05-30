Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 884,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,254.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $47.33 during trading on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $84.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

