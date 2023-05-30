Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,439. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

