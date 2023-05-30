Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 11.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Comerica by 667.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 3,959,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

