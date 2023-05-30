Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 1,234,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,754,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

