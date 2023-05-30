Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 89,296 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 6,847,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,503,217. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

