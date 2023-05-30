Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $181.39. 1,365,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,979. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

