Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 7,852,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,022,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

