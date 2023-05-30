Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $39.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 16,559,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,680,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.