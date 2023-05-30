Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.12% of PG&E worth $47,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

