Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 37,295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

CVX traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. 2,538,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

