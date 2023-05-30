Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 46,171 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.10. 1,485,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,323. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

