Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,839. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

