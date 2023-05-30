Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $52,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,262.11. The stock had a trading volume of 170,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,117.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

