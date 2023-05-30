Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,996,854 shares of company stock worth $2,691,961,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,149. The company has a market cap of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

