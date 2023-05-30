Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 35,518 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 829.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,808,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $982,090,000 after acquiring an additional 365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,364. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

