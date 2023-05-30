Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. 641,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,454. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.