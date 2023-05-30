Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 15,360 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,768,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. 687,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

