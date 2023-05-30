Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 29,009 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

SPGI traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.03. The company had a trading volume of 513,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,313. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

