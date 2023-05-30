Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 50,562 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,562 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 34,310,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,665,996. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

