Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 6,260 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.76. 4,209,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729,746. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

