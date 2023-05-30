Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
NYSE SID opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.82.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
