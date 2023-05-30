Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 3.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.22. 3,621,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,240,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

