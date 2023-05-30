Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $35.61 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up 34.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,125,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273,482 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 360,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

